"Allah loves those who trust in Him. Let believers trust in Allah,” is written on a huge calligraphy (2.34x3.50 meters) which Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan put into the Hagia Sophia near the pulpit.The text is taken from the Surah Al-i Imran (159-160). In the lower part of the pane is written in Arabic: “Dedicated to the mosque, on the occasion of its reopening for worship".The Christian basilica was turned into a mosque in July.