Vatican Fought Against Mussolini. Over Mosque

The opening of the Vatican archives on Pius XII (+1958) revealed letters of the Apostolic Nuncio in Italy and later Cardinal Francesco Borgongini (+1954).The Italian Duce, Benito Mussolini (+1945), who was an atheist, believed a mosque was necessary for the Moslems living in Italy.When Borgongini heard about this, he contacted Italy’s Foreign Minister, Galeazzo Ciano, saying that a mosque in Italy would represent "a wound to Christian and Catholic sentiments both here and around the world.”