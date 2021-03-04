Clicks37
paulbennett966
3
bitchute.com/video/TY-vLrz9XCc/ TRANSCRIPT AND DOWNLOAD: corbettreport.com/gates/ Just in time for #ExposeBillGates Global Day of Action, The Corbett Report is releasing the full Who Is Bill …More
bitchute.com/video/TY-vLrz9XCc/

TRANSCRIPT AND DOWNLOAD: corbettreport.com/gates/
Just in time for #ExposeBillGates Global Day of Action, The Corbett Report is releasing the full Who Is Bill Gates? documentary in a single upload. Please help to spread the word about this documentary, including the audio and video downloads and hyperlinked transcript at corbettreport.com/gates/
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

mystic
  • Report
paulbennett966
  • Report
An evil creature.
mystic
  • Report
The emperor has no facemask. From the well known tale.
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up