THE SOUNDS of VIOLENCE: Will America Rise Again?

From the Editor's Desk, Michael Matt tackles the question of rising racial tension in America and its impact on the 2020 presidential election, In the wake of the brutal murder of George Floyd, Michael takes a closer look at police brutality, race relations now and in the past, and suggests that our nation's war on God and Christian morality needs to be reconsidered immediately! Michael issues a challenge to all Americans--black and white--to stand together against those who would manipulate us into turning against each other and tearing our country apart. Plus, what part does the revolution in the Catholic Church play in the loss of America's moral compass? Where is Pope Francis in all of this? Why is the Church no longer part of the solution for a society in turmoil? Where have all the Catholics gone? Why are the priests and bishops so terribly silent? Now is the time for all Americans to come to the aid of our one nation under God. The question is: Do we have the courage to do it?