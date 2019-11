Among the so called political elites, there is an "unleashed hatred" of the Catholic Church, said Cardinal Gerhard Müller at a November 21 book presentation in Weltenburg Abbey, Germany.The elites want to create a "unified religion" as kind of "spiritual union for all people in material wealth but without any transcendence," Müller explained.He added that the "new world elite" can hardly resist the temptation to act like a new master race.