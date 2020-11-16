Nuncio Strikes Balance After Two Years of Old Latin Liturgy South Dakota born Archbishop Thomas Gullickson, the Apostolic Nuncio in Switzerland, struck a balance after two years of reciting the Old … More

South Dakota born Archbishop Thomas Gullickson, the Apostolic Nuncio in Switzerland, struck a balance after two years of reciting the Old Roman Office. Office is the name for the official prayer of the Church which is contained in the breviary. It consists of Matins, Lauds, Prime, Terce, Sext, None, Vespers and Compline. These prayers are recited or sung daily by priests, religious and even lay people.



In the Middle of the Night



Archbishop Gullickson reveals that he prays Matins in the middle of the night – quote – “whenever I awake from midnight on, which sometimes, if I have gotten to bed late, may be closer to 3 or 4 am.” Matins works best for him standing up, because "even kneeling at 2am I tend to doze off." The Carthusians, an order of hermits who have their only American monastery in Southern Vermont, are the only religious in the Church who interrupt their sleep in order to say Matins.



How to Do It



Gullickson writes that he says Lauds and Prime in the morning before daily Mass in the chapel of the Nunciature. Terce comes right after breakfast, Sext before lunch and None right after lunch. He recites Vespers and Compline together after supper, usually about 8:00 pm. Gullickson prays all but Matins in the chapel before the Blessed Sacrament.



Sweet Burden



This commitment has taught him, Gullickson writes, the – quote – “paucity of the Novus Ordo office.” The Old Roman Office recites or sings the 150 psalms in one week, the Novus Ordo office in four weeks. Gullickson comments, “Reciting the Psalter over four weeks instead of just one is spreading the psalmody too thin.” He is sharing his musings on his blog, ad montem myrrhae, with friends in the hopes of attracting one or another Bishop or Priest to give the traditional office a try. Quote, “Needless to say I am ready to encourage the laity disposed to take up this sweet burden, but my first thought is for priests.”