The Left Has Conquested the Church
For the first time in history, the Church has been hijacked by Leftists, the Los Angeles Attorney Derek Dobalian writes on lewrockwell.com. He admits that the Left has had influence on the Church before, but now they approach a total takeover. The reason why this is happening, is for Dobalian because current Church leaders are intellectually weak.
Dobalian explains that the Left already controls every major institution in America. The last and strongest to be conquered was the Church. The Church’s leaders were all too ready to oblige. The leftwing take over of the Church represents a total corruption of the Bible and the morality it teaches. It is dangerous for American liberty because it adds “Thus saith the Lord” to all of the Left’s commands.
The common denominator in left-wing Christianity’s policies is for Dobalian “more government control.” Thus, the Left uses Christianity as a tool for tyranny. The Left has bullied Christian leaders into Marxist thinking which means: If someone is successful, he must be an oppressor. Therefore, the successful one must be oppressed.
For Dobalian the solution is to teach what Scripture actually says and equip people intellectually with arguments against the Left’s distortions of God’s Word. Christians must forcefully reject left-wing policies that demand to sacrifice our liberty and grant the government more control.
