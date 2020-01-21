Ruini: What John Paul II Would Have Told the Anti-Celibacy Amazon Bishops

Cardinal Camillo Ruini, 88, was asked by AciStampa.com (January 20) what John Paul II (+2005) would have thought of the demands of the Amazonian bishops to abolish celibacy.Ruini was the Roman Vicar General from 1991 to 2008.He answers that to renounce celibacy was “truly inconceivable” for John Paul II (+2005).Ruini explains that John Paul II was totally in “complete agreement” with his predecessor Paul VI who had “reiterated and deepened” the reasons why the celibacy of the clergy should be maintained in the Latin Church.Almost all of the most extremist Amazon prelates were made bishops and promoted by John Paul II.