As Predicted: Candidate of Boeselager Party Elected

Fra Marco Luzzago, 70, has been elected with a large majority as Lieutenant of the Grand Master of the Sovereign Order of Malta on November 8.
He will reside in Rome and remain in office for one year with the same powers as a Grand Master. Due to Covid-19, only 44 voters out of 56 could participate in the vote.
The election was predicted by the remaining Catholics in the order.
Luzzago was born 1950 in Brescia, studied medicine, managed his family’s property, and worked in the consumer industry. He is related to Paul VI and the favourite of the Boeselager party which wants to turn the Order into an NGO.
