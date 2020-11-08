Clicks107
en.news
2

Crowd Gathers In Front Of Closed Cathedral, Asks for Free Worship

Many Catholics gathered on November 8 in Nantes, France, demonstrating for freedom of worship.

A huge crowd (video below) – but no bishop and priests among them - stood in front of the closed cathedral. They suggested to demonstrate for free worship everywhere in France next Sunday.

The French government has forbidden public worship in the country due to Covid-19.

#newsQgrhouxdeb

  • Report

  • Social networks

Our Lady of Sorrows
  • Report
Tyranny in London, Remembrance Day Service today
youtube.com/watch?v=WXbDoBi7LME
Tesa
  • Report
Two more pictures of the crowd: Cette situation ne peut pas durer.
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up