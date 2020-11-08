Crowd Gathers In Front Of Closed Cathedral, Asks for Free Worship

Many Catholics gathered on November 8 in Nantes, France, demonstrating for freedom of worship.
A huge crowd (video below) – but no bishop and priests among them - stood in front of the closed cathedral. They suggested to demonstrate for free worship everywhere in France next Sunday.
The French government has forbidden public worship in the country due to Covid-19.
