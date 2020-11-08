US Bishops’ President Recognises Biden as US President

Picture Copyright: jlhervàs, Flickr, CC-BY

Mexico born Los Angeles Archbishop José H. Gomez, the president of the Bishops’ Conference, has claimed that “the American people have spoken” in the 2020 Presidential Elections.On November 7, Gomez recommended the usual “unity,” “dialogue,” “compromise,” “love,” “fraternity,” etc.He recognised and congratulated Joseph Biden as the 46th President of the United States calling him “the second United States president to profess the Catholic faith”.