Home
English
Login
Sign up
More
Videos
News
Pictures
Albums
Comments
Contact
About us
Terms
Privacy
Sidebar
Contact
•
About us
•
Terms
•
Privacy
Clicks
64
Sara Cunial Italian Government call for arrest of Bill Gates
Rafał_Ovile
1
yesterday
www.youtube.com/watch
Like
Share
More
Report
Add to album
Embed
Download
Social networks
Edit post
Replace medium
Remove post
comfort ye
Report
Edit comment
Remove comment
yesterday
Brava! Could someone in our Congress stand up and second the motion?
Login
Send
Forgot password?
Send
Close
Sign up