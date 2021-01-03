Clicks69
107-Years Old, Covid-19, And the Rosary

Vita Brancaccio came down with a severe Covid-19 pneumonia in November 2020 and was rushed to a hospital in Lugano, Switzerland.

The extraordinary thing: Brancaccio is 107 years old. She was only in hospital for a week, now she is back home.

Born in southern Italy, she lived through the First World War and the Spanish flu. Her granddaughter reported that she had never been ill in her life. Brancaccio prays the rosary daily.

Eva
  • Report
Interesting that for all our obsession with COVID-19, it wasn't among the top five killers of 2020. If you are under 50 years old, it wasn't even in the top ten.
