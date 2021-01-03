107-Years Old, Covid-19, And the Rosary

Vita Brancaccio came down with a severe Covid-19 pneumonia in November 2020 and was rushed to a hospital in Lugano, Switzerland.The extraordinary thing: Brancaccio is 107 years old. She was only in hospital for a week, now she is back home.Born in southern Italy, she lived through the First World War and the Spanish flu. Her granddaughter reported that she had never been ill in her life. Brancaccio prays the rosary daily.