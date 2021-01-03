Luther's Excommunication: Francis Rejects German Appeal

Francis will not lift the excommunication of Martin Luther (+1546), ChurchMilitant.com has learned (December 31).Around 30 "Catholic" and Protestant German "theologians" wrote to Francis in June urging him to repeal the penalty against Luther. They seem not to know that lifting an excommunication from a dead person is pointless, because an excommunication stops once the person died.The Church celebrates the 500th anniversary of Luther’s excommunication on January 3. Francis will use this date to intensify the "dialogue" with Lutherans. The Lutheran World Federation announced a January 4 joint press release with the Vatican to “lead us further on the path from conflict to communion.”The Lutheran community is disintegrating even faster than the Novus Ordo Church.