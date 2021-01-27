Clicks6
What Americans Really Think About the Police (Not Seen on CNN)
Sign your prayer for the police today: tfpstudentaction.org/…dge-to-protect-police-officers
Just as St. Michael cast the demons out of Heaven and restored order, police officers have the duty to restore order on earth.
But, unfortunately, police officers all over the country are under attack by neo-Marxist rioters, anarchists, leftist media and government officials who want to defund and abolish law enforcement altogether.
Please help TFP Student Action launch a nationwide prayer campaign to support our police officers at this time of civil unrest and lawless revolution.
“More than 700 law enforcement officers have been injured on the job during nationwide protests…” (The New York Post)
Some law enforcement officers lost their lives, others are in critical condition. Yet, despite their great courage, those who serve are receiving little public gratitude. The unappreciated must do the incredible and face the unthinkable to protect the ungrateful.
We must do something for the thin blue line: At least prayer and support.
#Police #NYPD #Support
