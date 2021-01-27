Clicks3
Should Pro-Abortion Biden Receive Holy Communion? Save innocent lives by DEFUNDING Planned Parenthood here: tfpstudentaction.org/…und-planned-parenthood-forever To oppose the sin of abortion, …More
Should Pro-Abortion Biden Receive Holy Communion?
Save innocent lives by DEFUNDING Planned Parenthood here: tfpstudentaction.org/…und-planned-parenthood-forever
To oppose the sin of abortion, TFP Student Action volunteers joined the March for Life in Philadelphia on Jan. 23, 2021 with their bagpipes and drums. During the march, TFP members asked pro-life Catholics what they thought about President Joe Biden who presents himself as both pro-abortion and Catholic. Should Biden receive Holy Communion? Should our Catholic bishops deny him Holy Communion? What about excommunication? The responses to these and other additional questions were most interesting.
#Biden #Catholic
Site: tfpstudentaction.org
Instagram: instagram.com/accounts/login/
Facebook: facebook.com/login/web/
Twitter: twitter.com/tfpsa
Save innocent lives by DEFUNDING Planned Parenthood here: tfpstudentaction.org/…und-planned-parenthood-forever
To oppose the sin of abortion, TFP Student Action volunteers joined the March for Life in Philadelphia on Jan. 23, 2021 with their bagpipes and drums. During the march, TFP members asked pro-life Catholics what they thought about President Joe Biden who presents himself as both pro-abortion and Catholic. Should Biden receive Holy Communion? Should our Catholic bishops deny him Holy Communion? What about excommunication? The responses to these and other additional questions were most interesting.
#Biden #Catholic
Site: tfpstudentaction.org
Instagram: instagram.com/accounts/login/
Facebook: facebook.com/login/web/
Twitter: twitter.com/tfpsa