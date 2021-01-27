Clicks4
LGBT Mob Can’t Debate – But They Do Bark Like Dogs
Join the protest against Drag Queen Story Hour for kids here: tfpstudentaction.org/…/drag-queen-story-hour-protest
When the pro-LGBT movement lost the public debate with young Catholics in Warsaw, Poland, they resorted to barking, yelling and spitting. As you can see, sinful behavior has an impact on human conduct. This video reveals how the sexual revolution debases the individual who gives in to his base animal passions. Not convinced? Then watch them bark like dogs.
It is very embarrassing.
The young Catholics in this video are peaceful volunteers with TFP Student Action (Europe) who defend moral values in the public square. Please pray for them.
