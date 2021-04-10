Clicks5
Pop-Up Catechesis: Saint Joseph the Worker The May 1 Feast of Saint Joseph the Worker is a great opportunity to teach children the dignity of work. Learn more about Saint Joseph: loyolapress.com/…-…More
Pop-Up Catechesis: Saint Joseph the Worker
The May 1 Feast of Saint Joseph the Worker is a great opportunity to teach children the dignity of work. Learn more about Saint Joseph: loyolapress.com/…-activities/resource-collections/year-of-st-joseph This is an episode of Pop-Up Catechesis with Joe Paprocki, National Consultant for Faith Formation at Loyola Press. For more episodes, visit loyolapress.com/tag/pop-up-catechesis/
The May 1 Feast of Saint Joseph the Worker is a great opportunity to teach children the dignity of work. Learn more about Saint Joseph: loyolapress.com/…-activities/resource-collections/year-of-st-joseph This is an episode of Pop-Up Catechesis with Joe Paprocki, National Consultant for Faith Formation at Loyola Press. For more episodes, visit loyolapress.com/tag/pop-up-catechesis/