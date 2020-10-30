Clicks83

Nick Donnelly on Pope Francis Remarks

Deacon Nick Donnelly
A clip from my interview with Christine Harrington of Eternal Life Plan My thoughts on the recent scandal coming out of the Vatican regarding Pope Francis's remarks on homosexual civil unions and …More
A clip from my interview with Christine Harrington of Eternal Life Plan

My thoughts on the recent scandal coming out of the Vatican regarding Pope Francis's remarks on homosexual civil unions and the temptation to leave the Church
