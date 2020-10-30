Clicks83
Nick Donnelly on Pope Francis Remarks
A clip from my interview with Christine Harrington of Eternal Life Plan My thoughts on the recent scandal coming out of the Vatican regarding Pope Francis's remarks on homosexual civil unions and …More
A clip from my interview with Christine Harrington of Eternal Life Plan
My thoughts on the recent scandal coming out of the Vatican regarding Pope Francis's remarks on homosexual civil unions and the temptation to leave the Church
My thoughts on the recent scandal coming out of the Vatican regarding Pope Francis's remarks on homosexual civil unions and the temptation to leave the Church