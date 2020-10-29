Clicks24
Don't leave the Church over the evils of Bergoglio
My interview with Christine Harrington of Eternal Life Plan about my new book from TAN Books and how we should respond to Bergoglio after his endorsement of homosexual civil unions youtube.com/watc…More
My interview with Christine Harrington of Eternal Life Plan about my new book from TAN Books and how we should respond to Bergoglio after his endorsement of homosexual civil unions
youtube.com/watch?v=GO1YdIcK3KA
youtube.com/watch?v=GO1YdIcK3KA
Tuning out Papal error should, by now, be second nature for Catholics. We've had to do it with Wojtyla and Ratzinger.and especially Montini, eh?