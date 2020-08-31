Home
Clicks
120
This is the “Transgender Woman” that read a prayer intention in St Luis, Argentina
Tesa
1
1 hour ago
Full story here:
San Luis Was Killed Even Quicker Than Expected
Child of Our Lady
Report
Edit comment
Remove comment
7 minutes ago
So, it's a guy. Got it.
