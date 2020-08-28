San Luis Was Killed Even Quicker Than Expected

San Luis Bishop Gabriel Barba, Argentina, showed during the celebration for the patron saint of his diocese on August 25 that he is in a hurry to destroy the formerly Catholic diocese.
Despite Vatican II, San Luis Cathedral has remained a stronghold of the liturgy with a polyphonic choir, an imposing organ, and majestic liturgical services.
However, Barba transformed already his first celebration of Saint Louis into a cheap cheesy show. Revealing much about himself, he personally invited a well-known local transvestite to read an intercessory prayer (video below).
The homosexual declared that he accepted the invitation in order to make the homosexuals more visible and to demand homosexual “rights.”
“I am afraid that in a few weeks we will hear about the closure of the diocesan seminary,” Caminante-Wanderer.BlogSpot.com wrote on August 27.
In June, Francis defenestrated the faithful San Luis Bishop Pedro Martínez, 64, guilty of running a solid, good Catholic diocese.
#newsVwqbscjsav
Clicks321
- Report
Social networks
The false church at its best from argentina.