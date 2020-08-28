Boston Cardinal And His Pro-Gay Darling Play Games

Lexington Father Paul Garrity, USA, wrote on Facebook (August 26) that he supports Joe Biden for President and believes in a woman’s "right to choose” abortion (Screenshot below).At first, Boston Archdiocese declined to comment. Only after a big outrage, Cardinal O’Malley issued a statement reiterating a church ban on political endorsements, and stressing the Church's opposition to abortion. Catholics have the right to expect priests “to be clear and unequivocal on the Church’s teaching,” O'Malley said.After that, Garrity apologised and claimed that he upholds Church teaching simultaneously playing victim and complaining about "the uncharitable responses" he received after his inhuman statement.Garrity has a long history of anti-Catholics statements. In 2015 he argued that divorce proves a marriage wasn’t valid.In 2014, O'Malley commended Garrity for his focus on promoting Catholic education. Months later, Garrity put the Holy Family at parity with homosexuals raising children.BostonCatholicInsider.wordpress.com observed at the time that O'Malley is known for coddling pastors who promote homosexuality.