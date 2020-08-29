Foolish Polish Bishops Want "Respect" for Militant LGBT+ Ideology

Catholics have a "duty to respect" people who identify as homosexuals, the Polish bishops request in a 27-page document published in Częstochowa on August 28,“Any act of physical or verbal violence, any form of hooliganism and aggression against LGBT+ people is unacceptable,” they whine, turning reality upside down without even noticing it, as hooliganism and violence are features regularly displayed by angry "LGBT+" militants.The bishops concede that they don't accept homosexual views "uncritically" and reject gender ideology and a "third gender" [- until they will let themselves to be pushed into accepting also these].25 years ago, Western bishops which are now full-fledged "LGBT+" published similar appeasing statements. "LGBT+" is an ideology that takes homosexual temptations as a pretext to spread hatred against the Church, the family, the unborn children, human nature, and society at large.