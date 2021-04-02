Catholics & Jews to American Bishops: OPEN THE CHURCHES NOW! In this RTV Short, Michael J. Matt joins his voice to that of Jewish commentator, Ezra Levant, and many others, asking Catholic bishops… More





In this RTV Short, Michael J. Matt joins his voice to that of Jewish commentator, Ezra Levant, and many others, asking Catholic bishops what in the HELL is the problem? Why are the churches still closed? Strip clubs are open. Walmart's open, with no restrictions. SNL is back with live audiences and no masks or social distancing on stage. So, what's up, Bishops? What are you so afraid of? It has a 99.9 percent recover rate. Remember? Why are you so embarrassingly compliant with the dictates of the burgeoning New World Order?