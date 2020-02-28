Archbishop: Putin is the Leader Who Fought Islamic Terrorism the Most

“Thinks are looking up,” Damascus Archbishop Youhanna Jihad Battah, 63, told LaFedeQuotidiana.it (February 27) about the situation in Syria.The archbishop sharply criticizes the U.S. regime, “There have been those who have tried to rule by imposing solutions on us from the outside, which the majority of the population does not want. I wonder what right the Americans have to decide for us."The archbishop acknowledges “that the Russians have been the most serious and incisive fighters against terrorism. Putin is today the leader who has fought terrorism the most while embodying Christian values. He has strongly contributed to the defeat of the terrorists."