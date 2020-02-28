More Strange Appointments at the Roman Curia

Sandro Magister criticises recent appointments at the Congregation for the Eastern Churches.
On February 25, Greek-Catholic Bishop Giorgio Demetrio Gallaro, 72, of Piana degli Albanesi, Italy, became the congregation’s new secretary.
A former Novus Ordo priest, he didn’t support the Eastern traditions, tried to suppress Greek, shortened the liturgies, and wasn’t popular in his diocese.
Gallaro was appointed for being Albano Bishop Marcello Semeraro’s friend, Magister writes.
Gallaro’s predecessor, Jesuit Archbishop Cyril Vasil, was demoted and made the administrator of Kosice Greek-Catholic diocese, Slovakia. Francis disliked Vasil who opposes Communion for adulterors.
Father Flavio Pace, 43, the secretary of Cardinal Sandri, the congregation’s prefect, became the new undersecretary despite the fact that he graduated in “Islamic studies.”
His predecessor, Dominican Father Lorenzo Lorusso, an friend of Vasil, was shipped back to the Dominicans of Puglia after five years.
All appointments made by antipope francis are ILLICIT.