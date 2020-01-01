Cardinal Marx Wants to "Cross Over to Other Shores"

"Approach the new decade with fantasy," Munich's Cardinal Marx said in his New Year's Eve sermon, only to repeat the usual old slogans.He called for "a new holistic thinking." Old templates and possessive thinking" should be left aside.The Church should not approach the New Year in a "defensive attitude," but in confidence "that God opens up new possibilities for us - without fear, without narrowness, but with great courage and with a great desire to think new things.”He said that Christ was angry with those "who are stuck in stubborn [left-wing] prejudices, who do not leave the usual [worldly] paths and who are indifferent to the suffering of others who place their own human traditions above the will of God."Human traditions" is the contrary of "Church traditions.""We don't have to break the bridges of tradition, we have to cross them to the other shore," Marx continued. The "other shore" is in German a term for homosexuality.Progress cannot be measured only by economic figures or by growth criteria, Marx claimed trying to divert attention from the collapse of the radical modernist German church.Marx is the coordinator of the Vatican Economic Council and member of the Cardinal Council, and thus one of the Church's most powerful cardinal.