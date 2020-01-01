BREAKING - Francis Apologizes For Slapping Woman (Video)

Francis apologised during the January 1 Angelus prayer for slapping a woman’s hand the day before.
Talking about patience he acknowledged that we all lose our patience sometimes. "Me, too."
And, "I apologise for the bad example I gave yesterday."
#newsDfrlulwsch
What about the bad example he has given the world in his promotion of homosexual and deviant anti- catholic behaviour? The false pope thinks that,s just all fine.
Any apology from this man is quite meaningless.
