Angry Francis Slaps Woman (Video)

Te Deum

Francis concluded the year 2019 with the usual Vespers and the. Then, he left St Peter’s Basilica to visit the Nativity scene on St Peter’s Square.Only few people were waiting for him. While greeting them, an Asian woman grabbed his hand. Francis violently slapped her hand several times until she let him go.A Twitter comment pointed to the Francis' angry face, “His mask fell off. That’s the real face of Pope Francis!”Shortly before the incident, Francis preached to his audience telling them "to take time for others" and "to dialogue" stressing that “to listen is an act of love.”