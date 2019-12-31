Clicks163
en.news
1

Read For Fun: Francis’ Dearest Smear Adjectives

Francis said on September 23, that he is “allergic” to adjectives, “We have fallen into the culture of adjectives and adverbs, and we have forgotten the strength of nouns … Why say 'authentically Christian'? It is Christian!"

At the turn of the year, Gloria.tv collected a repertoire of Francis’ 25 most used adjectives against Catholics:

clerical
closed in the past
doctrinaire
fundamentalist
hypocritical
ideological
legalistic
nasty
neurotic
obsessed
obstinate
pagan
pepper-faced
pernicious
pietistic
presumptuous
rebellious
rigid
rigorous
ritualistic
scary
self-absorbed
smarmy idolaters
vain
mentally deranged

Picture: © Mazur, CC BY-SA, #newsCbhfttfsah

  • Report

  • Social networks

johnandannette
Francis, did you say something ????????
  • Report
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up