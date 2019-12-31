Read For Fun: Francis’ Dearest Smear Adjectives

Francis said on September 23, that he is “allergic” to adjectives, “We have fallen into the culture of adjectives and adverbs, and we have forgotten the strength of nouns … Why say 'authentically Christian'? It is Christian!"At the turn of the year, Gloria.tv collected a repertoire of Francis’ 25 most used adjectives against Catholics:clericalclosed in the pastdoctrinairefundamentalisthypocriticalideologicallegalisticnastyneuroticobsessedobstinatepaganpepper-facedperniciouspietisticpresumptuousrebelliousrigidrigorousritualisticscaryself-absorbedsmarmy idolatersvainmentally deranged