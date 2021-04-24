"I got news for you - This is the mark of the beast - There is 100% No Doubt - I would stake my life on it." "Be a spiritual warrior... This is a Spiritual War and has to be won on that level." "The … More

"I got news for you - This is the mark of the beast - There is 100% No Doubt - I would stake my life on it." "Be a spiritual warrior... This is a Spiritual War and has to be won on that level." "The biggest danger to the bankers right now is the Christian communities that understand what the 'mark of the beast' is and why they don't want it." - Catherine Austin Fitts