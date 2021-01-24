Joe Biden’s “Religions of Love” Is A Hashtag for Exclusion The New York Times published an encomium on Joe Biden’s Catholic Faith, written by Elizabeth Dias who covers faith topics for the newspaper.… More

Joe Biden’s “Religions of Love” Is A Hashtag for Exclusion



The New York Times published an encomium on Joe Biden’s Catholic Faith, written by Elizabeth Dias who covers faith topics for the newspaper. Dias calls Biden “the most religiously observant commander in chief in half a century.” She makes a big effort to show that Biden’s abortionist stances don’t contradict her assessment but rather are in keeping with Francis’ new Church which according to Dias - she repeats this several times - is not focused on “sexual politics” as if killing babies were “sexual”.



Reconciliation Through Wars of Aggression



Diaz quotes Jesuit Father Kevin F. O’Brien’s homily, a friend of Biden, during the Mass at Washington’s St. Matthew’s Catholic Church which Biden attended on inauguration day. O’Brien claimed that Biden was animated by Christ’s conviction “to help and protect people and to advance justice and reconciliation, especially for those who are too often looked over and left behind.” In reality, Biden supported the US aggressions against Iraq, Serbia, Syria and Libya which killed 100’000s of innocent people. Within 24 hours of his inauguration, Biden invaded Syria with a convoy of US troops and choppers carrying 200 more soldiers.



Two BIG Problems



Dias alleges that Biden will bring – quote – “myriad changes.” One of the most significant is for her a president who has spent a lifetime steeped in Christian rituals and practices. However, she calls Biden’s religion a – quote – “more liberal Christianity” and compares this to Trump’s four years in which quote – “conservative Christianity” laser-focused on ending abortion and religious freedom Biden has replaced with non-religious topics such as poverty, climate change and racism.



Who Influences Whom?



The influence of liberal Christianity in the Democratic Party goes beyond Biden, Dias believes. She mentions Senator Raphael Warnock, a pastor in Atlanta, and Representative Cori Bush, a pastor in St. Louis. However, this is not liberal Christianity influencing the Democrats but vice versa.



Inclusion Means Exclusion



Dias hails Biden’s “Christian moral vision” as “pluralistic,” “different” and “part of a diverse America” which defines itself through love rather than through hate and fear or exclusion. This claim is strongly contradicted by the policies of the Biden supporting media and social media which exclude and hate everybody who doesn’t follow their party line. It is evident that the “Inclusion” slogan has become a hashtag for exclusion.