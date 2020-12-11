“Christians”: French State Radio Refuses Shocking Christmas Advert

The Catholic Œuvre d’Orient in Paris, which supports Christians in the Middle East since 1856, was refused a paid advert on Radio France Inter.The reason given: spots “must not contain any element which might shock the religious, philosophical or political convictions of listeners". The advert contained the word “Christians.”Since 2017, Œuvre d’Orient broadcast through France Inter its Christmas spots, as well as an Easter spot in April.Happy end: After protests, Radio Inter accepted the spot anyway.