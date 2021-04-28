Cardinal Pell: "Liberalised Christianity" Is BORING

The situation of the Church in Germany appears “ominous” with a percentage resolutely heading in the wrong direction, Cardinal George Pell, 79, told EWTN.com (April 27).For Pell it is clear that - what he calls - a "liberalised Christianity," whether Catholicism or Protestantism, "in a generation or so merges into agnosticism.”“If you adopt the policies of the world and just go along so that they approve, nobody is going to be interested in that,” Pell stated which implies that "liberalised Christianity" is boring.He reminds the German bishops of their duty to uphold the Church's teachings, “They’ve got no power to change them - none of us do.”