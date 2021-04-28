Priests Concelebrates With "Sick and Sad" Doggie

“Sorry, but my doggie is very sick, and if I leave it at home it gets sad so I brought it to Mass,” Father Gerardo Zatarain García of Todos Los Santos parish, Torreón, Mexico, explained during a Lenten Mass.The dog was sitting on the priest's lap and chasuble. Zatarain said that it is called Paloma (Spanish for pigeon) and that it is old and very much affected when left on its own.The parish was the first in the world located in a sports and entertainment venue. The church is located next to the Corona soccer stadium. It was paid by the developers of the area who wanted to give the faith a space as important as the sport. The church holds 400 people with a columbarium hosting 492 niches.