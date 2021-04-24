Helping the Oligarchs: Homosex Bishop Opposes Rights of Parents

Parramatta Bishop Vincent Long, 59, Australia, is leading the opposition against a New South Wales bill aiming at preventing indoctrination of school children with “gender fluidity” propaganda.
Long calls himself a victim of homosex abuse when he was an adult, and is pro-Gaystapo. The bill which defends the human rights of the parents is called “Education Legislation Amendment.” It also mandates that schools inform the parents about their teaching about gender and sexuality.
Both, Sydney Archbishop Anthony Fisher and Catholic Schools New South Wales, a body representing all 600 Catholic schools in the state, support the legislation.
Long insinuates that the bill which promotes respect for the parents' human dignity is against "respecting the human dignity of all" [parents?], and that children who claim to be "homosexual" could be "harassed" - all the while it is the critics of homosex propaganda who are fiercely harassed by the regime.
Picture: Vincent Long Van Nguyen, #newsSwskwfzpxk
