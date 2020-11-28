Home
DefendTruth
49 minutes ago
BLM vs anti lockdown protests - both during lockdown. Officers take an oath to serve impartially and "without fear or favour." Does this look impartial to you?
19 minutes ago
Paris ERUPTS In New Lockdown Protest Against Security Bill. Paris ERUPTS In New Lockdown Protest Against Security Bill
