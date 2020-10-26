Clicks58
en.news

Francis Extols Book Comparing Europe To Pre-Nazi Germany

Breaking with the protocol, Francis delivered on October 24 an eight-minute-speech to Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, a Socialist anti-Church militant.

According to CruxNow.com (October 25), Francis sharply criticised Spain and Europe claiming a rise of “nationalism,” “extreme ideologies,” and “divisions.”

He spoke about the 2019 book Sindrome 1933 by the Italian Siegmund Ginzberg, 72, a Communist journalist.

Francis endorsed Ginzberg’s theory that Europe is today following a path similar to the one Germany followed leading up to World War II.

#newsNrpoelpvvd

  • Report

  • Social networks

Login
Forgot password?
Sign up