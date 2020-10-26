Francis Extols Book Comparing Europe To Pre-Nazi Germany

Sindrome 1933

Breaking with the protocol, Francis delivered on October 24 an eight-minute-speech to Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, a Socialist anti-Church militant.According to CruxNow.com (October 25), Francis sharply criticised Spain and Europe claiming a rise of “nationalism,” “extreme ideologies,” and “divisions.”He spoke about the 2019 bookby the Italian Siegmund Ginzberg, 72, a Communist journalist.Francis endorsed Ginzberg’s theory that Europe is today following a path similar to the one Germany followed leading up to World War II.