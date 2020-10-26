Tschugguel: Francis' Words Were "Taken Out of Context"

Francis' words were "taken out of context", Viennese activist Alexander Tschugguel said in Rome on Saturday before unrolling a banner in front of St Peter's Square asking Francis for "clarity" on the homosex partnership.Tschugguel claimed that Francis has "always been very clear" in his rejection of gay marriage, "He has said good things about gay marriage in the past that we all find wonderful." Tschugguel believes that Francis' statements were "used and twisted to support the homosex agenda".However, that is not so. For Francis supported homosex partnerships already as a cardinal, and Tschugguel himself admits that such partnerships are the first step towards homosexual pseudo-marriage.