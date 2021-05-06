The EU and the Holy See Celebrate 50 Years of Working Together | EWTN News Nightly The Vatican is celebrating fifty years of its relationship between the European Union and the Holy See. A Holy See … More





The Vatican is celebrating fifty years of its relationship between the European Union and the Holy See. A Holy See representative, also known as a nuncio, was assigned for the first time to the European Union in 1970. In 2006, the EU decided to delegate its first Ambassador to the Holy See. EU Ambassador to the Holy See, Alexandra Valkenburg-Roelofs, joins to tell us about the celebrations for the fifty year anniversary. Valkenburg-Roelofs shares what sort of work the embassy does with the Holy See. She discusses her role as an ambassador, especially with her being an ambassador not of a country but of 27 countries. Valkenburg-Roelofs explains what sort of upcoming projects there are between the European Union and the Holy See.