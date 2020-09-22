A Refutation Of Zechariah 4:06's "You're Not in Schism..."

First, if you read my comments a bit more closely, you'd notice that "Ius Canonicum", 7:398, 1943. It is private work written by two priests.Second, my concerns about the authors' use of "they" is a contextual one and not a Canonical one. Simply put, you're asking for a legal citation from the Catholic Church for what is essentially a grammatical problem …

First, if you read my comments a bit more closely, you'd notice that "Ius Canonicum", 7:398, 1943. It is private work written by two priests.Second, my concerns about the authors' use of "they" is a contextual one and not a Canonical one. Simply put, you're asking for a legal citation from the Catholic Church for what is essentially a grammatical problem stemming from a truncated quotation.Apples and oranges.Third, the full passage from which the two priests are quoted is missing. The obligation for providingcontext, is on those using the original citation to argue their position.In other words, providing you the full quotesince she's the one almost certainly quoting him, and he's the one quoting those authors.I am not required to clarify a referenceinadequately cited. All I need do is point out the discrepancy present in what they HAVE cited.I'm not attempting to "misinterpret" the Latin. Please don't imply a motive absent any evidence of it.Again, that's an accusation better pointed at the writersHowyou sooverlook the way Anne Barnhardt and Mr. Daly both cited the work. Obviously there are no complaints about that "dual" from you. Nor have you questioned either the authorship or source of that translation into English.English was just fine 'n dandy when Barnhardt. 'n Daly were using it. So please do apply your standards and your concerns evenly.If you havea burning worry that themay have been mistranslated, then I suggest you take that up with the two writers citing an English translation of a book in Latin. After all, they're the ones responsible for whatare citing. Again, that's Mr. Daly and Ms. Barnhardt.Yes, Latin is the official langauge of the Church. However returning to my original point, These books arethe official Canon Law of The Catholic Church. These books don't even referthe official Canon Law of The Church. Not anymore. They're out of date. Obsolete... The current version is the. Thanks for playing,