F M Shyanguya: GTV's Resident Cuckoo Bird.

Many on GTV know I have a passion for defending the truth and correcting falsehood. The latter requires me to address F M Shyanguya's latest insanity "Matrix Agents in place on GTV" The man's gone full blown crazy. The Matrix is fantasy, its creators both avid leftists (shame on you F M Shyanguya for reposting such garbage) He's also "CF'd" his other insanity, "Ultraviolet is Illuminati"
IIluminati? Is this guy serious? My user-icon was assigned by Gloria TV. It's a random abstract geometric. It doesn't look like an "Illuminati" triangle-eye. It doesn't look like an "Illuminati" owl. It doesn't even look like any of the classic Atari 2600 Space Invaders
.
So that isn't proof. A lengthy passage from Charles Stephen Dessain about spiritual warfare isn't proof, either.
The only GTV post F M Shyanguya links is one of his own and I didn't post on it. So it's impossible to be "proof" that I said anything that's "Illuminati".
"How God traps the wicked in the works of their own hands."
Indeed it does. I see F M Shyanguya referring to me with female pronouns again.
I've never specified my gender here on GTV. There's a simple reason for this. I realized very quickly that the idiots on GTV, especially the idiots on GTV, fixate on my gender obsessively. It's a reliable litmus test that detects practically every nit-wit and nut-case using this site.
Normal people don't concern themselves with the subject. The idiots do. The idiots always do. Sooner or later, their idiot natures compel them to display their idiot fixations with idiot irrelevancy. They give themselves away. God does trap the wicked in the works of their own hands. He just trapped F M Shyanguya.
Interestingly, the idiots often perceive me as a female, which says nothing good about what they think of women when they're busy sneering at me. Misogyny is just another form of stupidity, after all.
F M Shyanguya makes two weird references to "they seek others' past to wallow in."
I am not sure what he is referring to. Strangely, he doesn't go into any details. Most tellingly, he does not quote me at all. Simply put, F M Shyanguya is complaining about something I said, it seems, without wanting anyone to know the specifics.
Have I said anything false or untrue? I think not. Christ faced a parallel attack for speaking the truth and so I will quote Him in John 18:22-23
"If I have spoken evil, give testimony of the evil; but if well, why strikest thou me?"
I challenge F M Shyanguya to live up to Christ's message.
1.) Quote me verbatim.
2.) Link the post where I said it so all may see.
3.) Post your evidence showing my quote is false.
If you can't, then why do you defame me with this crazy Illuminati accusation? Feel free to reply here, F M Shyanguya,
Unlike you, I don't post about a user and then block them from replying, either. I've never blocked anyone for anything they've said to me or about me... ever. I don't need to. Falsehoods and idiocy, like yours described here, are easily shown for what they truly are.
Your actions show you fear the truth almost as much as you do the "Illuminati."
Clicks80
- Report
Social networks
"No idea what @Ultraviolet is on about! Talk about one gone cuckoo!" You are telling a deliberate falsehood, i.e. a lie @F M Shyanguya You know perfectly well what I'm "going on about" because your posts got deleted. You've just discovered there are limits to GTV's administrative patience with your craziness.
I have to say, I'm not surprised you'd make such a false claim of puzzlement. It's …More
I have to say, I'm not surprised you'd make such a false claim of puzzlement. It's …More
"No idea what @Ultraviolet is on about! Talk about one gone cuckoo!" You are telling a deliberate falsehood, i.e. a lie @F M Shyanguya You know perfectly well what I'm "going on about" because your posts got deleted. You've just discovered there are limits to GTV's administrative patience with your craziness.
I have to say, I'm not surprised you'd make such a false claim of puzzlement. It's perfectly in keeping with your character.
Incidentally, it might surprise you to learn this...
1.) I can say with full certainty, NONE of the people you mentioned, myself included, are "Matrix Agents" on GTV.
2.) You bear false witness against your fellow users as readily as you tell falsehoods.
3.) Telling falsehoods with an intent to damage their reputation is a grave, i.e. mortal sin. As a supposed Catholic, you -should- already know this but I'm telling you out of charity and a hope that you will not profane the Eucharist until you go to confession.
I'm no more an "Illuminati" than a "Matrix Agent" than a "Mossad Agent" or whatever other personal bogey-man, foolish irrational users might imagine.
God's Truth... I didn't even ."report" or complain about your silly posts. I debunked them. Someone -else- on GTV, took offense at your remarks. Why? Simple enough. I refer you to the Announcement...
"...random insults against him or against cardinals, bishops or anybody else will not be accepted."
I quote the Announcement... "You know who you are, you know what you are doing, and it ends now. Or your presence on GTV ends."
GTV's administration is apparently taking a hard line on this. I tell you this out of charity, if you value your presence here, don't defy them.
I have to say, I'm not surprised you'd make such a false claim of puzzlement. It's perfectly in keeping with your character.
Incidentally, it might surprise you to learn this...
1.) I can say with full certainty, NONE of the people you mentioned, myself included, are "Matrix Agents" on GTV.
2.) You bear false witness against your fellow users as readily as you tell falsehoods.
3.) Telling falsehoods with an intent to damage their reputation is a grave, i.e. mortal sin. As a supposed Catholic, you -should- already know this but I'm telling you out of charity and a hope that you will not profane the Eucharist until you go to confession.
I'm no more an "Illuminati" than a "Matrix Agent" than a "Mossad Agent" or whatever other personal bogey-man, foolish irrational users might imagine.
God's Truth... I didn't even ."report" or complain about your silly posts. I debunked them. Someone -else- on GTV, took offense at your remarks. Why? Simple enough. I refer you to the Announcement...
"...random insults against him or against cardinals, bishops or anybody else will not be accepted."
I quote the Announcement... "You know who you are, you know what you are doing, and it ends now. Or your presence on GTV ends."
GTV's administration is apparently taking a hard line on this. I tell you this out of charity, if you value your presence here, don't defy them.
Responding to?
- "Matrix Agents in place on GTV"
- "Ultraviolet is Illuminati"
Try clicking on the above, they link to nowhere!
No idea what @Ultraviolet is on about! Talk about one gone cuckoo!
- "Matrix Agents in place on GTV"
- "Ultraviolet is Illuminati"
Try clicking on the above, they link to nowhere!
No idea what @Ultraviolet is on about! Talk about one gone cuckoo!