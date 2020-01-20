There Is Already A Schism: Two Religions In One Church

There is already a practical, but not yet formal schism in the Church, said Italian historian Professor Roberto de Mattei.
Talking at the January 18 "Acies Ordinata" presser in Munich (English video here), De Mattei stated that "there are two different religions within the same Church."
He distinguished between the religion of the German bishops around Cardinal Marx on one side, and the Catholic religion on the other side.
De Mattei stressed that Francis has also to decide whether he wants to be the Vicar of Christ or "the head of the German-Amazonic Church."
The talks at the presser are published on Gloria.tv in Englisch, German and Italian.
