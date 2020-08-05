Clicks269

What does the Bible say about false prophets? Episode 2

Youtube-Text was: "The eagerly awaited second video is here! !Trigger warning! Only watch if you can handle The Truth! In our generation, in our nation, it seems that one has to tick so many boxes to speak about the kingdom of God. The culture tries to take the zeal out of believers by putting them through worldly systems and then by propagating many false doctrines to them. This happens everywhere, from school assemblies to tv shows and even within the church. The Bible as the inerrant, infallible word of God! I will not hold back from presenting to you the truth as described in the Bible. The Truth is found in the Bible and no where else. Please join me in the good fight against the kingdoms of this world and help me show everyone the Kingdom of God; which remains forever, Amen."
Ultraviolet
  • Report
"The Bible as the inerrant, infallible word of God!" Indeed. Individual interpretations of that word, however, vary dramatically. Consider the Lutherans. All would, presumably, agree with the above statement. So why do they have so many sub-factions? ;-)
