Donald J. Trump The Role Of A Lifetime - A Documentary
This very long video gives another view of Trump, starting with his receiving the 33rd level of Masons. It gives a very good outline of the Kek/Q phenomena as well. Also of note is how Churches have been co-opted by one of the two sides of evil, which is the two headed monster of Apocalypse.
Trump has seemed like a man who is on our side, a man who has not been tainted by evil, but he is definitely one of them.