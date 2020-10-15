Obituary: Cardinal Cheats With Biography

Stockholm Cardinal Anders Arborelius reported on KatolskaKyrkan.se (October 8) that Lee Heyer, 82, died on September 9.Born in California, USA, Heyer was ordained a priest in 1968 in Osnabrück, Germany. He arrived in Sweden in October 1970 and worked as a priest for three years.However, Arborelius left out crucial information about Heyer. According to SydSvenskan.se, he left the priesthood and became a homosexual.He worked as psychologist and psychotherapist in Lund and Malmö. His funeral is in the Catholic Church in Lund on October 15.