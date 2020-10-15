Trump Is “Piece of Sh*t": US Bishops Finance Effort to Elect Biden

Through Faith in Action, the US bishops are involved in pushing for Joe Biden at the 2020 US election, LepantoIn.com (October 14) reports.The Faith in Action Network includes 49 organizations spread across twenty US states. It received in 2019-2020 more than $1.5 million from the bishops.Officially, the bishops claim in their guidelines that they abstain from partisan activities. The US Internal Revenue Service prohibits them from engaging in political activities which would make them lose their tax-exempt statues.One of Faith in Action’s major nation activities is the Live Free Project. In recent months, it called for Biden’s election. Its director is Father Michael McBride. Yearly salary: $113,000.There is an intimate relationship between Faith in Action and the Biden-endorsing Black Church PAC.On September 29, Faith in Action’s Live Free Project retweeted a statement about Trump that one “cannot debate a piece of sh*t.”Father Ben McBride – Father Michael McBride’s brother – is in charge of PICO California, the regional umbrella for all 19 Faith in Action member organisations in California. Yearly salary: $110,000. PICO California used social media to promote Black Church PAC and to call for Trump’s defeat.