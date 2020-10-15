Francis Replaces Becciu With Personal Friend

Francis appointed pro-gay Albano Bishop Marcello Semeraro, 72, Italy, as Prefect of the Congregation for Causes of Saints (October 15). Semeraro, the secretary for the Council of Cardinals, replaces Cardinal Becciu, who was fired on September 24.
Semeraro's replacement as new secretary for the Council is Cresima Bishop Marco Mellino.
The current six members of the Council are confirmed (Marx, Maradiaga, Parolin, O'Malley, Gracias, Bertello). Additional, Francis appointed Kinshasa Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo Besungu, 60, a Capuchin, as a new Council's member (October 15).
Bishop Semeraro is a key ally and leading defender of Francis.
On Semeraro's 70 birthday in December 2017, Francis made a private, unannounced visit to his friend.
Semeraro allowed adulterers to become godparents, religious teachers and Catechists. He told homosexual activists in 2018, "I recognise you brothers."
