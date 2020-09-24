Becciu Was Forced Out by Bergoglio

Former Cardinal Angelo Becciu was forced by Francis to give up his red hat, IlSismografo.Blogspot.com (September 24) writes.The blog calls this news “incredible, surprising and painful and complains about the Vatican’s lack of transparency which causes great suffering among the “the so-called holy People of God.”“It is necessary to tell the truth,” the pro-Francis blog insists, stressing that there are already two "Prefects" who keep their title, but are suspended, cannot sign anything, and at times cannot even enter their own office, the Prefect of the Papal Household Georg Gänswein and Cardinal Angelo Comastri, Archpriest of St. Peter's.Indiscretions say that Francis stopped the inquiry against Comastri and apologised to him.“The question that Catholics are asking themselves in these hours is only one: What’s going on in the Vatican upper echelon and in Francis’ pontificate?” – IlSismografo writes.